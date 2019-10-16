|
Betts Sheila Aged 87 years of Middle Rasen peacefully passed away on 4th October, 2019. Much loved wife of the late Douglas. Dearly loved mum of Debbie. Cherished grandma of Luke, Sophie, Daniel, Michelle, Russell and
a loving great grandma.
A service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at St Peter & St Paul's Church, Middle Rasen on Thursday 24th October at 11:00am followed by burial. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Guide Dogs For The Blind, maybe sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen. LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 16, 2019