|
|
|
Spark Shaun Martin
Shaun's family would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and
condolences following their recent loss and to all who joined us to celebrate
Shaun's life at his funeral service
on 24th June, also for sharing your memories of him after.
A big thank you to Rev Marian Toyne
for the comforting service, to Bill,
of J Marshall Funeral Directors for his excellent arrangements and care taken in making sure everything went smoothly, Finishing Touches for the floral tributes and to Little Owls
for the refreshments.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 10, 2019