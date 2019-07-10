Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Resources
More Obituaries for Shaun Spark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shaun Spark

Notice

Shaun Spark Notice
Spark Shaun Martin
Shaun's family would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and
condolences following their recent loss and to all who joined us to celebrate
Shaun's life at his funeral service
on 24th June, also for sharing your memories of him after.

A big thank you to Rev Marian Toyne
for the comforting service, to Bill,
of J Marshall Funeral Directors for his excellent arrangements and care taken in making sure everything went smoothly, Finishing Touches for the floral tributes and to Little Owls
for the refreshments.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 10, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.