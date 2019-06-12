|
|
|
Spark Shaun Martin formerly North Owersby,
passed away suddenly at his home in North Kelsey on 21st May 2019
aged 60 years.
Much loved youngest son of the late Alf and Barb, dearest brother of Ian and Neil and a dear cousin, uncle
and dear friend to many
who will be greatly missed.
A Service of Celebration for Shaun's life will take place at St Martins Church, North Owersby on Monday 24th June at 2-00pm followed by burial.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory made payable to Diabetes UK may be left in a donation envelope
in Church or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 12, 2019
