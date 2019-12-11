Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30
St. Mary & St. Gabriel Church
Binbrook
Ruby Bratley Notice
Bratley Ruby May Aged 88 years of Market Rasen (formerly of Binbrook)
passed away on 12th November, 2019.
Treasured wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mother of Keith,
Jayne and partner to Roy.
Loved and missed by
all her family and friends.
A service of Thanksgiving for
her life will be held at St. Mary &
St. Gabriel Church, Binbrook on Monday 16th December at 11:30am followed by a private burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to The Salvation Army, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen. LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Dec. 11, 2019
