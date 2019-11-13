Home

Rosalind Jackson

Rosalind Jackson Notice
Jackson Rosalind Parkinson
(nee Nixon) Passed away peacefully at her home in Caistor on 3rd November 2019,
aged 79 years.
Dearest wife of Robert, loving sister to Diana, dear sister in law and aunt who will always be remembered.
A Service of Celebration for her life
will take place at
St Peter and St Paul Church, Caistor, on Monday 18th November at 1-00pm followed by a private burial service.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory if desired made payable to Starlight Children's Foundation
(To grant personalised wishes for children who are suffering from a
life-threatening or life-shortening illness), may be left in Church or sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Nov. 13, 2019
