J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00
St. Giles Church
Langton by Wragby
Robert Billings Notice
Billings Robert Lynn
(Bob) Aged 82 years of Panton,
passed away on 6th March 2019.
Loved and missed by all his
family and friends.
A service of Thanksgiving for his life
will be held at St. Giles Church, Langton
by Wragby on Friday 12th April at
12:00 noon followed by burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAACT) may be sent to
J. Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen. LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 27, 2019
