Billings Robert Lynn
(Bob) Aged 82 years of Panton,
passed away on 6th March 2019.
Loved and missed by all his
family and friends.
A service of Thanksgiving for his life
will be held at St. Giles Church, Langton
by Wragby on Friday 12th April at
12:00 noon followed by burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAACT) may be sent to
J. Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen. LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 27, 2019
