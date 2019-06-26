|
JUKES Richard
(Rick) Michael, Nichola, Simon, Andrew, son-in-law Allan, daughters-in-law Avril and Isobel would like to thank all relatives, neighbours and friends, both home
and abroad, for the cards and kind messages of sympathy following
their recent sad loss. To all who attended the service for Rick
and for the generous donations
to Macmillan Cancer Support
in his memory.
Many thanks for her comforting words to the Reverend Marian Toyne
who conducted the service, to Nichola for the reading, to Allan for the
family flowers, to Jane Beeson of
South Kelsey Church for her kind assistance, to Dick and Jenny Stimson for the refreshments at the
Village Hall after the service.
To Macmillan Nurses,
the District Nurses, Dr Claire Chambers and all the staff of
Bridge Street Surgery, Brigg for
the care and comfort afforded
to Rick and his family throughout.
Thanks also to Judith for her help
and support over the years.
We also thank Jo and Leanne and the staff of The Co-op Funeralcare,
Brigg for their caring and professional help with the arrangements.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 26, 2019
