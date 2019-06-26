Resources More Obituaries for Richard Jukes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Jukes

Notice JUKES Richard

(Rick) Michael, Nichola, Simon, Andrew, son-in-law Allan, daughters-in-law Avril and Isobel would like to thank all relatives, neighbours and friends, both home

and abroad, for the cards and kind messages of sympathy following

their recent sad loss. To all who attended the service for Rick

and for the generous donations

to Macmillan Cancer Support

in his memory.



Many thanks for her comforting words to the Reverend Marian Toyne

who conducted the service, to Nichola for the reading, to Allan for the

family flowers, to Jane Beeson of

South Kelsey Church for her kind assistance, to Dick and Jenny Stimson for the refreshments at the

Village Hall after the service.



To Macmillan Nurses,

the District Nurses, Dr Claire Chambers and all the staff of

Bridge Street Surgery, Brigg for

the care and comfort afforded

to Rick and his family throughout.



Thanks also to Judith for her help

and support over the years.



We also thank Jo and Leanne and the staff of The Co-op Funeralcare,

