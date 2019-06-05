|
JUKES Richard Desmond (Rick) Peacefully surrounded by his family, Rick passed away on 29th May, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Bernadette (Bennie) much loved father of Michael, Nichola, Simon and Andrew, cherished grandfather and great grandfather, father-in-law and uncle to a large and extended family, UK and abroad
and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, South Kelsey on Wednesday 12th June at 2pm followed by interment at the Village Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support or
to the Roxton Practice Comfort Fund, Immingham.
Co op Funeralcare, 3b Queen Street,
Brigg, DN20 8HY, Tel 01652 653621.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 5, 2019
