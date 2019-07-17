|
|
|
Edrich Richard Aged 80 years, of Market Rasen, passed away peacefully with his
family by his side on 10th July, 2019.
Much loved husband of Fibi.
Dearly loved dad of the twins Kevin & Kirsty, and Tim. Loving father-in-law of Layla and Matt and a cherished grandad (Grumps) of Evie, Sophie
and Zach. Loved and missed by
all his family and friends.
A service of Celebration for his life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Wednesday 31st July at 11:10am.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, made payable to RNLI and/or Royal British Legion, may be sent to
J. Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 17, 2019