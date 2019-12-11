|
Carter Richard James Aged 72 years of Spridlington,
passed away on 4th December, 2019. Very much loved husband of Rachel. Loving father of Helen and James. Cherished grandpa of Katie, Isabel, Harvey and Lydia.
A Service of Thanksgiving for his life
will be held at St Hilary's Church, Spridlington on
Wednesday 18th December at 11:00am, followed by private burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care and/or
St Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Dec. 11, 2019