Harper Renee

(nee Burt) Mabel and Geoffrey would like to express their sincere thanks to everyone who attended the funeral service held at St. Thomas's Church, Market Rasen on Monday 12th August 2019. Many thanks to all the family, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and donations to Gurkha Welfare Trust received during their recent sad loss. Also a special mention to the doctors and staff at Lincoln County Hospital for the care and support through an extremely difficult time. We would also like to thank Reverend Pamala Beattie, Chaplin at the hospital, who gave Renee great comfort and solace during her last few weeks. Finally we would like to thank Reverend Steve Johnson and colleagues at St. Thomas's Church for their kind ministrations and staff at J. Marshall Funeral Directors for all their help. May God Bless you all. Published in Market Rasen Mail on Aug. 21, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices