J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
14:30
St Thomas' Church
Market Rasen
Renee Harper Notice
Harper (nee Burt)
Renee Of Market Rasen peacefully passed away at Lincoln County Hospital after a short illness on 24th July, 2019.
Much loved wife of the late Peter. Beloved sister of Mabel, loving auntie of Geoffrey and friend to many.
A service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at St Thomas' Church Market Rasen on Monday 12th August at 2:30pm followed by cremation at Lincoln Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Gurkha Welfare Trust, may be sent to
J. Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 31, 2019
