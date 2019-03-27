Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
14:30
St John the Baptist Church
Nettleton
Quintin Parker

Quintin Parker Notice
Parker Quintin Bone (Snr) Passed away peacefully at his home in Nettleton on 21st March 2019,
aged 97 years.
Beloved husband of the late Grace, much loved dad of Jean, Catherine, Mary and Quintin, brother to David and the late Tom, dearest father in law, loving gramps and uncle
who will be sadly missed.
A Service of Celebration for
Quintin's life will take place at
St John the Baptist Church, Nettleton
on Thursday 4th April at 2-30pm.
Followed by a private
cremation service.
No flowers by request, donations in memory made payable to Dementia UK and/or Marie Curie may be left in a donation envelope in church or sent to J Marshall Funeral Director,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 27, 2019
