Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
13:00
Caistor Methodist Church
Shacklock Peter Colin

Of Caistor, died peacefully
on Sunday 29th September 2019
at home aged 89.
Dearly loved husband of
the late Catherine and beloved father
to Vaughan and Deborah,
grandfather and great grandfather.
Service at Caistor Methodist Church
on Friday 18th October at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu of flowers for the may be left at the chapel (in an envelope) or sent to
J. W. Varlow & Son, 8A Chapel Street, Caistor, Lincolnshire, LN7 6UF.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 9, 2019
