Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00
St. Martin's Church
North Owersby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Rowles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Rowles

Notice Condolences

Peter Rowles Notice
Rowles Peter Aged 83 years of North Kelsey
passed away on 14th February, 2019. Much loved husband of Jean.
Dearly loved dad of Derek,
Gordon, Diane and father-in-law of Jayne and Jenny. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather.
A service of Thanksgiving for his life
will be held at St. Martin's Church, North Owersby on Friday 8th March at 11:00am followed by burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to LIVES and/or Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAACT), may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.