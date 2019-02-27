|
|
|
Rowles Peter Aged 83 years of North Kelsey
passed away on 14th February, 2019. Much loved husband of Jean.
Dearly loved dad of Derek,
Gordon, Diane and father-in-law of Jayne and Jenny. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather.
A service of Thanksgiving for his life
will be held at St. Martin's Church, North Owersby on Friday 8th March at 11:00am followed by burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to LIVES and/or Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAACT), may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More