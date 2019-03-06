Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:30
St. Andrews Church
Kirkby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Clarke

Notice Condolences

Peter Clarke Notice
Clarke Peter Aged 88 years of Osgodby passed away on 13th February 2019.
Dearly loved father of Yvonne and father-in-law of Paul.
Loved and missed by all his Family.
A Service of Thanksgiving for his life will be held at St. Andrews Church, Kirkby on Wednesday 13th March at 11:30am. No flowers by request please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support, may be sent to J. Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.