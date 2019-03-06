|
Clarke Peter Aged 88 years of Osgodby passed away on 13th February 2019.
Dearly loved father of Yvonne and father-in-law of Paul.
Loved and missed by all his Family.
A Service of Thanksgiving for his life will be held at St. Andrews Church, Kirkby on Wednesday 13th March at 11:30am. No flowers by request please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support, may be sent to J. Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 6, 2019
