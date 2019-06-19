|
|
|
DAWSON Pauline Peacefully with Sandra and Geoff by her side on
1st June 2019,
Pauline passed away following
a very short illness, aged 82 years.
Wife of the late Eric, amazing and caring mum of Sandra and the late Keith, cherished mother-in-law of Geoff, adored grandma of Alex,
Alan and Nathan, loved by Alan's wife
Rachel and Nathan's girlfriend Jessie.
A great friend to many
and will be sadly missed.
A service will be held in celebration
of Pauline's life at Caistor Methodist Chapel on Tuesday 25th June 2019
at 12noon followed by interment
at Caistor Cemetery.
By request no mourning attire, family flowers only, if desired, donations in
lieu with cheques made payable to
the Health Tree Foundation will be received for the Pink Rose Suite at
Grimsby Hospital, please send c/o
Sentiments Funeral Home,
17 Chantry Lane, Grimsby,
DN31 2LP. Tel 01472 242783
www.sentiments-funerals.co.uk
Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 19, 2019
Read More