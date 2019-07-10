|
|
|
Barling (nee Godson)
Pauline Ann Aged 65 years of Market Rasen peacefully passed away
on 30th June, 2019.
Dearly loved partner of
John William Brown.
Cherished mother of Stephen and
the late John.
Much loved sister of William, John, Richard and Gillian.
Loved grandmother.
A service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at Market Rasen Methodist Church on Friday 19th July at 10:00am followed by burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to St Francis School, may be sent to
J. Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen. LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 10, 2019