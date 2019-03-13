Resources More Obituaries for Paul Pickett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Pickett

Notice Pickett Paul Betty, Elaine and Christopher

would like to thank all family and friends for their kind wishes, cards

and flowers and also for attending

the funeral of Paul.

Special thanks to John, Christine

and all the carers at Willan House

who took good care of Paul during his two years there.

Our thanks also to the Rev'd Clare Walker for a very nice service.

To Forget Me Not for all the beautiful flowers which were lovely, the Washingborough Hall Hotel for the efficient refreshments and also to Darren and staff at J. Marshall Funeral Directors for their professional care and arrangements.

Thank you to all who have made donations to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 13, 2019