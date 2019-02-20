|
|
|
Upton Pat Aged 68 years of Market Rasen peacefully passed away on
4th February, 2019.
Dearly loved wife of Alastair.
Much loved mum of David, Dana, Paul and Eve. Cherished nan, sister and mother-in-law.
A Service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at St. Thomas Church, Market Rasen on Wednesday
27th February at 2:30pm followed by private burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to PDSA and/or Dogs Trust, may be sent to J. Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More