Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
14:30
St. Thomas Church
Market Rasen
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Upton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Upton

Notice Condolences

Pat Upton Notice
Upton Pat Aged 68 years of Market Rasen peacefully passed away on
4th February, 2019.
Dearly loved wife of Alastair.
Much loved mum of David, Dana, Paul and Eve. Cherished nan, sister and mother-in-law.
A Service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at St. Thomas Church, Market Rasen on Wednesday
27th February at 2:30pm followed by private burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to PDSA and/or Dogs Trust, may be sent to J. Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.