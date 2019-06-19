|
|
|
TAYLOR Michael John Of 36 Sutton Court, Skegness, Lincolnshire, lately of
Burgh on Bain, Lincolnshire. On Saturday 8th June, aged 86 years, died peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by his loved ones, Lisa his wife, Tim and Robin his son and daughter and Margot and David his daughter and son-in-law.
Private family Committal Service
at Alford Crematorium.
All are welcome to a
Thanksgiving Service at 2pm on
Friday 28th June at St Helen's Church, Burgh on Bain, followed at 3.30pm by refreshments at Kenwick Park Hotel, Louth. Enquiries regarding flowers and/or charitable donations
please direct to
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, Sutton-on-Sea,
Tel 01507 441271.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 19, 2019
