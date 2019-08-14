Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:15
St. Mary's Church
East Barkwith
Resources
Mary Jordon Notice
Jordon Mary Aged 78 years of East Barkwith.
Passed away on 2nd August, 2019. Much loved and missed by all the family. A service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at St. Mary's Church, East Barkwith on Tuesday 27th August at 12:15pm, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Breast Cancer Research UK, may be sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Aug. 14, 2019
