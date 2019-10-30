|
|
|
HOLLINGWORTH Mary Elizabeth Roy, Sean and Lorna would like to thank family and friends for their kindness, support and all the lovely cards they have received at the sad loss of Mary,
a loving wife, mum, grandma
and great grandma.
A big thank you to J. Marshall funeral directors for the professional and caring approach, Rev. Marion Toyne
for her support and loving service at this sad time, Willow & Wildflower for the beautiful flowers and to
Market Rasen Golf Club for
providing an excellent buffet.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 30, 2019