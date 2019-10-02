Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:45
St Andrews Church
Kirkby cum Osgodby
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:00
Grimsby
Mary Hollingworth Notice
Hollingworth Mary Of Kirkby cum Osgodby, passed away passed away suddenly at
County Hospital, Lincoln, on
25th September 2019, aged 69 years.
Beloved Wife of Roy,
much loved of Mum of Sean and Lorna dear Mother in law of Claire and Chris, loving Nan of Katie and Robyn
and Great Grandma of George,
Bonnie and Oliver.
A Service of Celebration for Mary's life will take place at St Andrews Church, Kirkby cum Osgodby,
on Wednesday 16th October at
10-45am followed by cremation at
Grimsby at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable to The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance may be left in the donation box
in Church or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 2, 2019
