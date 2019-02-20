|
WILLEY Margaret (Meg) The family of the late Meg would like to thank all relatives and friends for their messages of sympathy and for donations to Cancer Research UK following their sad loss. Special thanks to Dr. Nation and all staff at Market Rasen Surgery and to Julie Lewis for her kindness and support.
Also to Sandra Barker for a very
fitting service and to Bill Marshall of
J. Marshall Funeral Directors for handling the arrangements in a sensitive and professional way.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 20, 2019
