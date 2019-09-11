Home

BRADER Margaret Sal, Richard, Frank and family would like to thank friends and family for their sympathy and support following the sad loss on Mum/Margaret. Thank you to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services for their care and to Angela for a fitting service. Thank you to Jenny and family for a lovely buffet, and also for their ongoing support. Thank you to Lesley for the fantastic floral tributes, thank you to every one who to donated to Oncology in mums memory.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Sept. 11, 2019
