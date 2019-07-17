Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:15
Nettleton Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucienne Dobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucienne Dobbs

Notice Condolences

Lucienne Dobbs Notice
Dobbs Lucienne Aged 71 years, of Nettleton, passed away peacefully after suffering
with ill health on 4th July 2019.
Much loved wife of Ron.
Loved and missed by all her friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving for her life will take place at Nettleton Methodist Church on Thursday 25th July at 11:15am followed by cremation
at Grimsby Crematorium.
No flowers by request please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Nettleton Methodist Church, may be sent to J. Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.