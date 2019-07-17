|
|
|
Dobbs Lucienne Aged 71 years, of Nettleton, passed away peacefully after suffering
with ill health on 4th July 2019.
Much loved wife of Ron.
Loved and missed by all her friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving for her life will take place at Nettleton Methodist Church on Thursday 25th July at 11:15am followed by cremation
at Grimsby Crematorium.
No flowers by request please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Nettleton Methodist Church, may be sent to J. Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 17, 2019