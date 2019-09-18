|
|
|
JACKSON Liz
(Nee Carter)
Peacefully following a long illness at
The Manor Nursing Home, Morton
on Monday 9th September 2019
aged 80 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Ted.
Much loved mum of Susan, Andrew,
Sarah, Sally and the late Robin.
A loving nan & great nan.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Monday 23rd September
at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The Alzheimer's Society
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Sept. 18, 2019