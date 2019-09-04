Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
14:30
St Thomas' Church
Market Rasen
Kitty Burkitt Notice
Burkitt Kitty Jean Aged 88 years of Market Rasen
passed away on 24th August, 2019.
Much loved wife of the late John.
Dearly loved mum of Louise, Andrew and mother-in-law of Richard and Elizabeth. Adored and cherished granny and great granny.
A service of Celebration for her life will be held at St Thomas' Church, Market Rasen on Wednesday 11th September at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Stroke Association may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen. LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Sept. 4, 2019
