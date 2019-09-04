|
|
|
Burkitt Kitty Jean Aged 88 years of Market Rasen
passed away on 24th August, 2019.
Much loved wife of the late John.
Dearly loved mum of Louise, Andrew and mother-in-law of Richard and Elizabeth. Adored and cherished granny and great granny.
A service of Celebration for her life will be held at St Thomas' Church, Market Rasen on Wednesday 11th September at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Stroke Association may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen. LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Sept. 4, 2019