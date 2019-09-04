|
|
|
Parrott Kenneth George
'Ken' Christine, Andrew and family would like to thank everyone who attended the funeral service at St. Thomas' Church and to all who sent cards and kind messages. Thank you to Reverend Michael Cartwright for his comforting eulogy, to the Reverend Stephen Johnson, Reverend Claire Walker and the bell ringers. Thanks to Bill Marshall for the excellent funeral service, to Jossal's bistro, flowers by design and his many friends, especially the staff at Jossal's, Christine, Ann, Kym and
Mick for all their care.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Sept. 4, 2019