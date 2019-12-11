Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00
St Peter and St Paul Church
Middle Rasen
Kenneth Bradford Notice
Bradford Kenneth Passed away at Laughton Croft
Care Home, Gainsborough, on
6th December 2019, aged 98 years. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy, dearest father of Harry, Geoff and the late Alan and Norman, dearest father in law of Barbara, a loving grandfather and great-grandfather who
will be greatly missed.
A Service of Celebration
for his life will take place at
St Peter and St Paul Church, Middle Rasen, on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 11.00am followed by burial.
Floral tributes or donations
in memory made payable to
The Linc's and Nott's Air Ambulance may be left at church or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Dec. 11, 2019
