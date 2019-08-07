|
|
|
Parrott Ken Passed away peacefully after a short illness at County Hospital Lincoln on 30th July 2019 aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Peggy
and a much loved dad of Christine and
Andrew dearest father in law of John and Denise loving grandad of Shane and Jonny and great grandad of Ava, dear brother of Mavis and Bob and a dear uncle and friend who will be greatly missed.
A Service of Celebration for Ken's life will take place at St Thomas Church Market Rasen on Friday 16th August at 12-00 noon followed by burial at
North Owersby.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable to Cancer Research UK may be left in a donation envelope in Church or sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Aug. 7, 2019