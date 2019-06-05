|
|
|
Roach Joyce Ellen of Tealby passed away peacefully
after a short Illness at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital Grimsby on
31st May 2019 aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of Bernard much loved mum of Stuart and Andrew, dearest mother in law of Margaret and
Heather loving grandma of
Sam and Matthew.
A Service of Celebration for Joyce's life will take place at All Saints Church Tealby on Wednesday 12th June
at 12-00 noon, followed by burial. Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable
to The Alzheimers Society may be left
in a donation envelope in Church or
sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 5, 2019
