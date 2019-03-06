|
BARKER Joyce Thank you to everyone that attended Joyce's funeral, especially to David, Susanna, Chiara and Andrew who flew in that morning from Berlin.
Special thanks to Bill at J. Marshall Funeral Directors for his kindness, understanding and professionalism throughout. A huge thank you to
Rev. Judy McCann for her beautiful service and allowing Jane
(Claire's sister) to be finally put to rest. Thank you to all for the cards and generous donations for
the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 6, 2019
