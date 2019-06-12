|
TINDALL John Edward Sadly on 6th June 2019 surrounded by his loving family,
John passed away aged 89 years.
Dearly loved by all his family
and all that knew him.
A Service to celebrate John's life will be held at Grimsby Crematorium on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 2.20pm. By request family flowers only but donations in lieu with cheques made payable to either Cancer Research UK or St. Andrew's Hospice will be gratefully received by Sentiments Funeral Home, 17 Chantry Lane, Grimsby, DN21 2LP. Tel: 01472 506350.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 12, 2019
