Staves Sadly on March 9th 2019 at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby,
John, of South Kelsey aged 86 years.
Loving husband of Freda, dearly loved father, father-in-law, grandad,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Family committal at
Scunthorpe Crematorium on
Friday 22nd March at 12 noon,
followed by a service in
South Kelsey Church at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for
St Marys Church, South Kelsey or Macmillan Nurses, may be left at the church or sent to J.W. Varlow & Son, 8A Chapel Street, Caistor, Lincolnshire LN7 6UF.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 20, 2019
