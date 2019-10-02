Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:45
Lincoln Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Logan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Logan

Notice Condolences

John Logan Notice
Logan John Aged 87 years of Middle Rasen,
passed away peacefully on
23rd September, 2019.
Much loved husband of Betty.
Loving step-father of Clare and Sally. Cherished step-grandad of
Polly and Jake.
A service of Celebration for his life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Thursday 10th October at 11:50am. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Cancer Research UK, maybe sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.