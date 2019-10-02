|
|
|
Logan John Aged 87 years of Middle Rasen,
passed away peacefully on
23rd September, 2019.
Much loved husband of Betty.
Loving step-father of Clare and Sally. Cherished step-grandad of
Polly and Jake.
A service of Celebration for his life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Thursday 10th October at 11:50am. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Cancer Research UK, maybe sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 2, 2019