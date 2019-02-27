Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:45
Lincoln Crematorium
John Hunt Notice
Hunt John William Aged 95 years of Market Rasen passed away peacefully on 8th February, 2019. Much loved dad of Michael and Ian. Dearly loved grandad
and great grandad.
A service of Celebration for his life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium,
on Wednesday 6th March at 11:50am. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Prostate Cancer UK, may be sent to
J. Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 27, 2019
