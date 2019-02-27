|
Hunt John William Aged 95 years of Market Rasen passed away peacefully on 8th February, 2019. Much loved dad of Michael and Ian. Dearly loved grandad
and great grandad.
A service of Celebration for his life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium,
on Wednesday 6th March at 11:50am. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Prostate Cancer UK, may be sent to
J. Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 27, 2019
