|
|
|
Hayton John William
MBE, TD*, AE Passed away after a short illness
at his home in Market Rasen
on 9th July 2019 aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Janet,
dearest father of Robert and Mark
dear farther in law of Dene and Birgit,
loving grandfather of Matthew,
Max, Carla and Jack,
great grand-father of Lucy.
A private cremation service will be
followed by a memorial service
at Market Rasen Methodist Church
on Tuesday 6th August at 12-30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made
payable to Leukaemia UK
may be left in Church or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 17, 2019