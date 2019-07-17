Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:30
Market Rasen Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hayton

Notice Condolences

John Hayton Notice
Hayton John William
MBE, TD*, AE Passed away after a short illness
at his home in Market Rasen
on 9th July 2019 aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Janet,
dearest father of Robert and Mark
dear farther in law of Dene and Birgit,
loving grandfather of Matthew,
Max, Carla and Jack,
great grand-father of Lucy.
A private cremation service will be
followed by a memorial service
at Market Rasen Methodist Church
on Tuesday 6th August at 12-30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made
payable to Leukaemia UK
may be left in Church or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.