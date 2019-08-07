|
smith Joan Des and family would like to thank everyone who sent kind words and condolences following their recent loss of Joan and to all who joined them at St. Thomas Church, for the celebration of her life. A big thank you to Rev. Claire Walker for the comforting service and to Darren at J. Marshall Funeral Directors, for his excellent arrangements and care taken in making sure it all went smoothly. Thanks to All Occasion Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and finally to the Advocate Arms for the lovely refreshments.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Aug. 7, 2019