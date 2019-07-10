Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
13:00
St Thomas' Church
Joan Smith Notice
Smith (nee Walker)
Joan Aged 73 years of Market Rasen peacefully passed away on 2nd July, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Des.
Much loved mum of Paul, Rachel and mother-in-law of Sally and Steve. Cherished nan (Joanie) of
Victoria, Imogen and Jenson.
A service of Celebration for her life will be held at St Thomas' Church on Thursday 18th July at 1:00pm.
No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, made payable to St Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 10, 2019
