|
|
|
Smith (nee Walker)
Joan Aged 73 years of Market Rasen peacefully passed away on 2nd July, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Des.
Much loved mum of Paul, Rachel and mother-in-law of Sally and Steve. Cherished nan (Joanie) of
Victoria, Imogen and Jenson.
A service of Celebration for her life will be held at St Thomas' Church on Thursday 18th July at 1:00pm.
No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, made payable to St Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 10, 2019