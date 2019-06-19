Services Funeral service 11:00 Mansfield Crematorium Resources More Obituaries for Joan Hall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan Hall

Notice Hall Joan Dennis would like to express his heartfelt thanks to his four

wonderful children Stuart, Denise, Dale and Marcus and our much larger family, who have given to him such love and support and care which has enabled him to bear this tragic loss of Joan after 72 years of such a wonderful happy Marriage.

Thanks to everyone attending Joan's funeral and the lovely letters of condolences, showing truly how much Joan was loved and appreciated,

they were such a comfort to me.

Thanks to Ellis and Clair for the wonderful brochure for the Service,

so beautifully illustrated and showing her wonderful Life Story,

so well told. To Rev Canon Alan Robson for attending Joan's Burial and his uplifting eulogy, at her Service of Thanksgiving, we are so grateful for how you visited and cared for my family.

To the Market Rasen Band for fulfilling Joan's wish that they would play for her at her funeral.

To Janet and Peter and all their Staff, not only for the lovely Wake but for all their care for Joan and whenever we came to the Golf Club, she really loved coming to see her old friends from many years past, and finally to

Bill Marshall, whose understanding and Compassion helped us all through this dark passage of losing my beloved Joan, you really are such a credit to your profession. and we will be forever grateful for your kindness. Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 19, 2019