Hall Joan
(nee Knapton) Founder of The Four Seasons Dunholme, passed away at
Willow Court Nursing Home after a short illness on 22nd May 2019,
aged 93 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Dennis,
devoted and loving mother of
Stuart, Denise, Dale and Marcus,
a much loved nanny and great-nanny,
who will be sadly missed.
A private burial service
will be followed by Service of
Celebration for Joan's life at
Market Rasen Methodist Church on Monday 17th June at 12-00 noon.
Family flowers or donations in memory made payable to Dementia UK,
may be left at church or sent
to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 29, 2019
