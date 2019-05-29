Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00
Market Rasen Methodist Church
Joan Hall Notice
Hall Joan
(nee Knapton) Founder of The Four Seasons Dunholme, passed away at
Willow Court Nursing Home after a short illness on 22nd May 2019,
aged 93 years.

Dearly beloved wife of Dennis,
devoted and loving mother of
Stuart, Denise, Dale and Marcus,
a much loved nanny and great-nanny,
who will be sadly missed.

A private burial service
will be followed by Service of
Celebration for Joan's life at
Market Rasen Methodist Church on Monday 17th June at 12-00 noon.

Family flowers or donations in memory made payable to Dementia UK,
may be left at church or sent
to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 29, 2019
