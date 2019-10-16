|
|
|
Brown Joan Passed away peacefully at
The Poplars, Market Rasen on
8th October 2019 aged 98 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jock, dearly loved mother of Sue, Judy and Becky, dear mother in law, loving granny
and great-granny who will be
greatly missed.
A private cremation service will be followed by a Service of Celebration
for Joan's life at St Thomas' Church, Market Rasen on Thursday
31st October at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable
to The Poplars Amenity Fund may
be left in Church or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 16, 2019