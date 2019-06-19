|
|
|
Lawson Jo Died peacefully at his home in
Middle Rasen in his 100th year
on 14th June 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Gwen, dearly loved father, grandfather
and great-grandfather.
A Service of Celebration for his life will take place at Grimsby Crematorium on Thursday 4th July at 11-40am.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory made payable
to St Barnabas Hospice and/or
Marie Curie, should be handed to the Funeral Directors in a
sealed envelope or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 19, 2019
Read More