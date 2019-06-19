Home

Jo Lawson Notice
Lawson Jo Died peacefully at his home in
Middle Rasen in his 100th year
on 14th June 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Gwen, dearly loved father, grandfather
and great-grandfather.
A Service of Celebration for his life will take place at Grimsby Crematorium on Thursday 4th July at 11-40am.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory made payable
to St Barnabas Hospice and/or
Marie Curie, should be handed to the Funeral Directors in a
sealed envelope or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 19, 2019
