|
|
|
Robson Jill Of Tealby, Lincolnshire, passed away on
29th November 2019,
aged 81.
Much loved wife of the late Duncan,
she was a devoted mother and grandmother who will be hugely missed by all who knew her.
A private cremation will be followed by a celebration of her life at 1.30 pm on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at
All Saints Church, Tealby, Lincolnshire.
Family flowers only please, but any donations to "Save The Children"
would be much appreciated at www.savethechildren.org.uk
or left at the church (in an envelope)
or sent to the funeral directors
J.W. Varlow, 8A Chapel Street, Caistor, Lincolnshire, LN7 6UF
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Dec. 11, 2019