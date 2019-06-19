Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
13:45
All Saint's Church
Barrowby, Grantham
Jenny West Notice
West Jenny Passed away peacefully on the 8th June 2019
aged 45 years.
Much loved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Her funeral service will take place on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at
All Saint's Church, Barrowby, Grantham at 1.45pm followed by a private family cremation.
Colourful clothing preferred please.
Family flowers only.
Donations for the Amethyst Ward, Grimsby Hospital are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors,
14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 19, 2019
