|
|
|
West Jenny Passed away peacefully on the 8th June 2019
aged 45 years.
Much loved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Her funeral service will take place on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at
All Saint's Church, Barrowby, Grantham at 1.45pm followed by a private family cremation.
Colourful clothing preferred please.
Family flowers only.
Donations for the Amethyst Ward, Grimsby Hospital are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors,
14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 19, 2019
Read More