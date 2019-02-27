Resources More Obituaries for Jean Woodward Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean Woodward

Notice WOODWARD Jean Sarah, Alan, Adam and Emma

would like to thank everyone for their kind words, cards and for attending at the funeral for Jean.

Thanks for the support of

District Nurses and Carers in the last few months of her life.

Many thanks to

Reverend Christopher Hewitt

(Tealby Church) and

Reverend Anne Coates

(Market Rasen Methodist Church)

for the services at Tealby Church and Grimsby Crematorium.

So grateful to the

Market Rasen Choral Society

that performed at the Tealby Service.

Thanks to Forget Me Not for the beautiful flowers,

Alison Lacey for excellent catering and also to Bill, Darren and staff of

J. Marshall Funeral Directors.

Thank you to all that made a donation to St. Barnabas Hospice. Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 27, 2019