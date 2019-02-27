|
|
|
WOODWARD Jean Sarah, Alan, Adam and Emma
would like to thank everyone for their kind words, cards and for attending at the funeral for Jean.
Thanks for the support of
District Nurses and Carers in the last few months of her life.
Many thanks to
Reverend Christopher Hewitt
(Tealby Church) and
Reverend Anne Coates
(Market Rasen Methodist Church)
for the services at Tealby Church and Grimsby Crematorium.
So grateful to the
Market Rasen Choral Society
that performed at the Tealby Service.
Thanks to Forget Me Not for the beautiful flowers,
Alison Lacey for excellent catering and also to Bill, Darren and staff of
J. Marshall Funeral Directors.
Thank you to all that made a donation to St. Barnabas Hospice.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 27, 2019
