J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
13:45
Lincoln Crematorium
Janet Wilson Notice
Wilson Janet Aged 56 years of Market Rasen,
passed away on 25th September 2019. Much loved wife of Stephen and loving mum of Jonathan and Joe.
A service of Celebration for her life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Monday 14th October at 1:50pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care and/or
St Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 9, 2019
