Wilson Janet Aged 56 years of Market Rasen,
passed away on 25th September 2019. Much loved wife of Stephen and loving mum of Jonathan and Joe.
A service of Celebration for her life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Monday 14th October at 1:50pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care and/or
St Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
