Baker Ivan Passed away peacefully at Lincoln County Hospital on the 30th January 2019.
Aged 82 years.
Loving Husband of Mary,
much loved Father of Heather, Richard and Paul. Grandad of Erin, Alderney and Nathanael, Brother of Carole, Jane and Russell, Father in Law,
Brother in Law and Uncle.
Private Committal followed by a Celebration of Ivan's life at Welton Methodist Chapel on Thursday
28th February 2019 at 11.30am.
Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK C/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services,
11 Proctors Road, Lincoln, LN2 4LA.
Tel: 01522 535800.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 20, 2019
