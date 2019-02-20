Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:30
Welton Methodist Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan Baker

Notice Condolences

Ivan Baker Notice
Baker Ivan Passed away peacefully at Lincoln County Hospital on the 30th January 2019.
Aged 82 years.
Loving Husband of Mary,
much loved Father of Heather, Richard and Paul. Grandad of Erin, Alderney and Nathanael, Brother of Carole, Jane and Russell, Father in Law,
Brother in Law and Uncle.
Private Committal followed by a Celebration of Ivan's life at Welton Methodist Chapel on Thursday
28th February 2019 at 11.30am.
Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK C/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services,
11 Proctors Road, Lincoln, LN2 4LA.
Tel: 01522 535800.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.